Mann's Pledge for Ludhiana: AAP Promises People-Centric Governance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a roadshow for AAP candidates ahead of the municipal corporation elections, promising a government that prioritizes public welfare. Mann highlighted his connection to Ludhiana, assured voters of AAP's focus on development, and criticized previous administrations for neglecting public funds.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday committed to prioritizing public welfare in the administration of municipal corporations under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership. Speaking at a roadshow in Ludhiana, Mann drew on his personal ties to the city while rallying support for AAP candidates contesting the December 21 municipal corporation elections.

Mann emphasized his deep-rooted connection to Ludhiana, recounting his days as a frequent visitor to the bustling streets of this industrial hub. "Ludhiana has given me so much love and now it's my responsibility to give back to this city," he declared, aiming to assure the electorate of his commitment to their welfare.

Addressing the mismanagement of previous governments, Mann said, "They have betrayed the trust of the people for years. It's time to clean the system with the broom and give Ludhiana the governance it truly deserves." He reminded voters of AAP's achievements and pledged unparalleled growth for Ludhiana under AAP's leadership, urging them to choose integrity over deceit.

