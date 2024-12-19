Congress MLAs to Donate Salaries Amidst Fund Allocation Row
Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have accused the ruling BJP of unfair fund allocation. To protest, they announced plans to deposit their salaries in the state treasury. Leader of Opposition Umang Singh highlighted the lack of funding for development in constituencies represented by Congress, affecting schools and hospitals.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Congress MLAs have announced their intention to deposit their salaries in the state treasury. This action is a protest against the ruling BJP government's alleged discriminatory allocation of development funds, which they claim disadvantages their constituencies.
Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singh, articulated the grievances of the Congress MLAs, citing a lack of financial support for essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals in areas represented by the opposition party. According to Singh, these areas are being neglected in favor of those represented by BJP lawmakers.
Despite winning 66 out of 230 seats in the 2023 assembly elections, Congress MLAs are expressing their commitment to the people by working without salaries. Singh assured the house that their dedication to public service persists, even amidst financial challenges, reinforcing their focus on constituency development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MLAs
- BJP
- Madhya Pradesh
- fund allocation
- protest
- salaries
- development
- assembly
- discrimination
ALSO READ
Democracy in Turmoil: Georgia's Protest for EU Accession
Pakistan's Information Minister Challenges PTI's Protest Claims
Opposition Unites: Protests Erupt in Parliament Over Adani Indictment
Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit