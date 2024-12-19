Congress MLAs to Donate Salaries Amidst Fund Allocation Row

In a bold move during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Congress MLAs have announced their intention to deposit their salaries in the state treasury. This action is a protest against the ruling BJP government's alleged discriminatory allocation of development funds, which they claim disadvantages their constituencies.

Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singh, articulated the grievances of the Congress MLAs, citing a lack of financial support for essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals in areas represented by the opposition party. According to Singh, these areas are being neglected in favor of those represented by BJP lawmakers.

Despite winning 66 out of 230 seats in the 2023 assembly elections, Congress MLAs are expressing their commitment to the people by working without salaries. Singh assured the house that their dedication to public service persists, even amidst financial challenges, reinforcing their focus on constituency development.

(With inputs from agencies.)