Left Menu

Congress MLAs to Donate Salaries Amidst Fund Allocation Row

Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have accused the ruling BJP of unfair fund allocation. To protest, they announced plans to deposit their salaries in the state treasury. Leader of Opposition Umang Singh highlighted the lack of funding for development in constituencies represented by Congress, affecting schools and hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:25 IST
Congress MLAs to Donate Salaries Amidst Fund Allocation Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Congress MLAs have announced their intention to deposit their salaries in the state treasury. This action is a protest against the ruling BJP government's alleged discriminatory allocation of development funds, which they claim disadvantages their constituencies.

Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singh, articulated the grievances of the Congress MLAs, citing a lack of financial support for essential infrastructure like schools and hospitals in areas represented by the opposition party. According to Singh, these areas are being neglected in favor of those represented by BJP lawmakers.

Despite winning 66 out of 230 seats in the 2023 assembly elections, Congress MLAs are expressing their commitment to the people by working without salaries. Singh assured the house that their dedication to public service persists, even amidst financial challenges, reinforcing their focus on constituency development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024