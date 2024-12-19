Putin Open to Negotiations: A Path to Peace or Power Play?

In a signal of possible diplomatic thaw, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to embark on negotiations with Ukraine, emphasizing a readiness for compromises. This comes amidst speculations of potential talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

During a state TV broadcast, Putin dismissed any notion of Russia's weakness, asserting that the country has grown stronger since its military ventures in Ukraine began in 2022. He declared, 'We are ready for negotiations and compromises,' but highlighted that the Ukrainian side must also be prepared.

Putin's openness extends to a ceasefire discussion with Trump, though he strictly rules out significant territorial concessions and demands Kyiv abandon its NATO ambitions. A long-lasting agreement with Ukraine, rooted in early negotiation drafts, remains his goal. Moscow asserts only the Ukrainian parliament holds legitimate authority for such a deal, necessitating Zelenskiy's re-election for legal validation.

(With inputs from agencies.)