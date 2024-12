Tamil Nadu Politics Heat Up Over Ambedkar Remarks: War of Words Between Ministers

Tamil Nadu's political arena is witnessing tensions as Law Minister S Regupathy challenges AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on his silence regarding comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning B R Ambedkar.

Palaniswami, addressing the issue, dismissed Regupathy's remarks. He aligned with AIADMK's former state minister D Jayakumar, who had previously reacted to Shah's statements, calling Ambedkar a leader to be respected and any denigration unacceptable.

The political exchanges underline a broader ideological clash, spotlighting Ambedkar's significance and the contentious interpretations of his legacy within Indian politics.

