Shiv Sena Clashes with Congress Over Mumbai UT Demand
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray opposed making Mumbai a Union Territory, calling it the 'motherland' for Marathi people. This was in response to Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi's statement. The ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute over Belagavi, a Marathi-speaking region, further fuels regional tensions.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has firmly opposed any moves suggesting that Mumbai be declared a Union Territory. Thackeray, who referred to the city as his 'motherland', emphasized that the Marathi community shed blood for Mumbai and criticized Congress for not reprimanding its Karnataka MLA, Laxman Savadi, for such suggestions.
Savadi's statement came amidst a long-standing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over Belagavi, a town with a significant Marathi-speaking population. The issue has been contentious for decades, deepening ethnic and regional divisions.
Highlighting the historical struggle, Shiv Sena members claim the fight for a united Maharashtra has already cost many lives. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar distanced the state party from the Karnataka MLA's remarks and called for central government intervention to address the concern.
