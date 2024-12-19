Shiv Sena (UBT) Voices Discontent Over Exclusion From Election Panel
Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker and parliamentary affairs ministry for excluding its MPs from the joint parliamentary committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill. The party, part of the India opposition bloc, hopes for a motion to include its representation.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has conveyed its disappointment to the Speaker and the parliament affairs ministry over the exclusion of its MPs from a key parliamentary committee. The committee, which will review the 'One Nation One Election' bill, lists 21 MPs but omits representatives from the UBT faction.
In the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) makes up a significant portion of the opposition bloc INDIA, yet despite its nine MPs, it finds itself left out, even as smaller parties are included. A member expressed hope that their representative, Anil Desai, could still join the committee when the motion is tabled.
Tensions escalated on the Parliament premises, with adjournments and unfinished business marking the day, as BJP-led NDA and opposition parties clashed. Among the 21 selected MPs are prominent figures like Anurag Thakur, P P Chaudhary, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
