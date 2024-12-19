Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Voices Discontent Over Exclusion From Election Panel

Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Speaker and parliamentary affairs ministry for excluding its MPs from the joint parliamentary committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill. The party, part of the India opposition bloc, hopes for a motion to include its representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:12 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Voices Discontent Over Exclusion From Election Panel
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has conveyed its disappointment to the Speaker and the parliament affairs ministry over the exclusion of its MPs from a key parliamentary committee. The committee, which will review the 'One Nation One Election' bill, lists 21 MPs but omits representatives from the UBT faction.

In the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) makes up a significant portion of the opposition bloc INDIA, yet despite its nine MPs, it finds itself left out, even as smaller parties are included. A member expressed hope that their representative, Anil Desai, could still join the committee when the motion is tabled.

Tensions escalated on the Parliament premises, with adjournments and unfinished business marking the day, as BJP-led NDA and opposition parties clashed. Among the 21 selected MPs are prominent figures like Anurag Thakur, P P Chaudhary, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024