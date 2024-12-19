Global Tensions Intensify: Israel Faces Accusations and Conflict Escalates

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, claiming the Israeli state has deliberately worsened water supplies to the territory. The accusations, denied by Israel, add to the international criticism over its military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths.

Amidst the conflict, Israel has also been launching airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, following attacks on Israeli soil. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's actions are meant to protect international trade routes, underlining Israel's strategic military responses.

Meanwhile in Syria, UN officials emphasize the importance of seizing the opportunity for peaceful political transition amid hostilities in the northern regions. Efforts are ongoing to mediate tensions and return displaced individuals back to Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)