Unprecedented Scuffle in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks Escalates Political Tensions

In chaotic scenes at Parliament, rival MPs clashed over comments about B R Ambedkar. The confrontation left BJP MPs injured and led to an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Accusations flew on both sides, with escalating tensions and calls for inquiries into the physical altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:43 IST
In a display of escalating animosity, rival MPs clashed violently in Parliament on Thursday, marking an unprecedented level of political discord during a debate centered on B R Ambedkar's legacy. The confrontation, involving shoving and shouting, culminated in injuries and hospitalizations, exacerbating tensions between political factions.

The turmoil began as BJP and opposition MPs engaged over remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the ensuing chaos, BJP's Pratap Sarangi sustained significant injuries, requiring stitches, while Mukesh Rajput was also hurt. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accused of misconduct, faces an FIR encompassing several charges.

Amidst the melee, both sides lodged police complaints, exacerbating the situation further. The incident has sparked debates over conduct in parliamentary settings, with several MPs alleging intimidation and incitement. The controversy over Shah's comments continues, propelling a united opposition to uphold Gandhi's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

