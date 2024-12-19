Unprecedented Scuffle in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks Escalates Political Tensions
In chaotic scenes at Parliament, rival MPs clashed over comments about B R Ambedkar. The confrontation left BJP MPs injured and led to an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Accusations flew on both sides, with escalating tensions and calls for inquiries into the physical altercation.
- Country:
- India
In a display of escalating animosity, rival MPs clashed violently in Parliament on Thursday, marking an unprecedented level of political discord during a debate centered on B R Ambedkar's legacy. The confrontation, involving shoving and shouting, culminated in injuries and hospitalizations, exacerbating tensions between political factions.
The turmoil began as BJP and opposition MPs engaged over remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the ensuing chaos, BJP's Pratap Sarangi sustained significant injuries, requiring stitches, while Mukesh Rajput was also hurt. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accused of misconduct, faces an FIR encompassing several charges.
Amidst the melee, both sides lodged police complaints, exacerbating the situation further. The incident has sparked debates over conduct in parliamentary settings, with several MPs alleging intimidation and incitement. The controversy over Shah's comments continues, propelling a united opposition to uphold Gandhi's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Ambedkar
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Congress
- scuffle
- accusations
- FIR
- political tension
- injuries
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations
Ambedkar's Legacy Ignored by Congress, Says Meghwal
Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit
Volatile Clash in Lok Sabha: Dubey Accuses Congress amid OCCRP Allegations
JMM's Sudivya Kumar and Shilpi Neha Tirkey of Congress take oath as Jharkhand ministers.