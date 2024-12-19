Unprecedented Scuffle in Parliament Over Ambedkar Remarks Escalates Political Tensions

In a display of escalating animosity, rival MPs clashed violently in Parliament on Thursday, marking an unprecedented level of political discord during a debate centered on B R Ambedkar's legacy. The confrontation, involving shoving and shouting, culminated in injuries and hospitalizations, exacerbating tensions between political factions.

The turmoil began as BJP and opposition MPs engaged over remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the ensuing chaos, BJP's Pratap Sarangi sustained significant injuries, requiring stitches, while Mukesh Rajput was also hurt. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accused of misconduct, faces an FIR encompassing several charges.

Amidst the melee, both sides lodged police complaints, exacerbating the situation further. The incident has sparked debates over conduct in parliamentary settings, with several MPs alleging intimidation and incitement. The controversy over Shah's comments continues, propelling a united opposition to uphold Gandhi's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)