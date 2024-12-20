Trump's Call for Unity: The Stopgap Solution

In an appeal for bipartisan cooperation, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has urged Congress to back a stopgap funding bill set for a vote on Thursday. The measure aims to prevent a partial government shutdown.

Trump highlighted on Truth Social that the bill includes key provisions such as disaster aid, additional funding for farmers, and an extension of the debt ceiling to January 30, 2027. This proposal is intended to secure governmental and financial stability.

As the deadline looms, Trump's push emphasizes the need for Republicans and Democrats to collaborate in maintaining essential government functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)