Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Controversial Remark on Ambedkar

In a significant political development, Congress MP KC Venugopal has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent comments regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar. Venugopal emphasized the clarity of their stance by stating that Amit Shah owes an apology to the nation for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha.

During a speech in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah suggested that if Ambedkar's name had been replaced with references to God, it would have brought seven lives of heaven. This statement has drawn sharp criticism and led to widespread protests from Congress, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA Alliance MPs, accusing Shah of disrespect.

Political heat escalated as MPs such as Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, clad in blue to symbolize protest, demanded Shah's resignation. BSP leader Mayawati and SP's Dimple Yadav joined the chorus, calling for a retraction and apology, condemning the remarks as an affront to Ambedkar's legacy.

