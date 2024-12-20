Left Menu

Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amidst Controversy

Opposition MPs protested at Vijay Chowk, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar. The protest, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, featured calls for accountability amid tensions with the BJP. Rahul Gandhi faces multiple FIRs, fueling allegations of political desperation.

Updated: 20-12-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political stir, Opposition MPs gathered at Vijay Chowk on Friday to demand the resignation and apology of Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest, fueled by allegations of his insulting remarks about BR Ambedkar, saw widespread participation.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the demonstration, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the FIRs filed against Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. She accused the ruling party of showing desperation.

Slogans such as "Jai Bhim" and calls for Shah's resignation echoed as opposition forces united to press for accountability, igniting a tense political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

