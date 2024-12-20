Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amidst Controversy

In a significant political stir, Opposition MPs gathered at Vijay Chowk on Friday to demand the resignation and apology of Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest, fueled by allegations of his insulting remarks about BR Ambedkar, saw widespread participation.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the demonstration, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the FIRs filed against Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. She accused the ruling party of showing desperation.

Slogans such as "Jai Bhim" and calls for Shah's resignation echoed as opposition forces united to press for accountability, igniting a tense political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)