Britain and China Resume Critical Economic Talks After Long Hiatus
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:18 IST
Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, plans a crucial visit to China in January, aiming to restore economic discussions that have been dormant since 2019, according to informed sources.
On January 11, Reeves is set to meet China's vice premier, He Lifeng, to revive the Economic and Financial Dialogue. Should discussions prove fruitful, broader economic ties might be re-established later next year, sources revealed.
Following a period of tense UK-China relations, Reeves' mission reflects the Labour government's foreign policy goals to enhance diplomatic and economic engagement with Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
