Britain and China Resume Critical Economic Talks After Long Hiatus

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves will visit China in January to revive high-level economic talks, including the Economic and Financial Dialogue, which have been stalled since 2019. The visit aims to improve UK-China relations, focusing on trade and investment, amidst previous tensions.

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, plans a crucial visit to China in January, aiming to restore economic discussions that have been dormant since 2019, according to informed sources.

On January 11, Reeves is set to meet China's vice premier, He Lifeng, to revive the Economic and Financial Dialogue. Should discussions prove fruitful, broader economic ties might be re-established later next year, sources revealed.

Following a period of tense UK-China relations, Reeves' mission reflects the Labour government's foreign policy goals to enhance diplomatic and economic engagement with Beijing.

