Telangana Assembly Turmoil: Formula-E Controversy Intensifies

The Telangana Legislative Assembly faced intense disruptions on Friday when BRS members called for a debate on charges against the party's Working President, K T Rama Rao, related to the Formula-E car race controversy.

Despite the uproar, Speaker G Prasad Kumar redirected focus towards the Bhu Bharati bill, emphasizing its statewide importance over individual concerns.

This led to a temporary adjournment of the assembly, highlighting the persistent tension between political factions over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)