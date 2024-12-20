Telangana Assembly Turmoil: Formula-E Controversy Intensifies
The Telangana Legislative Assembly experienced an uproar as BRS members demanded a debate on accusations against Working President K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E case. Despite calls for discussion, Speaker G Prasad Kumar prioritized the Bhu Bharati bill. The assembly adjourned amid ongoing tensions.
The Telangana Legislative Assembly faced intense disruptions on Friday when BRS members called for a debate on charges against the party's Working President, K T Rama Rao, related to the Formula-E car race controversy.
Despite the uproar, Speaker G Prasad Kumar redirected focus towards the Bhu Bharati bill, emphasizing its statewide importance over individual concerns.
This led to a temporary adjournment of the assembly, highlighting the persistent tension between political factions over the issue.
