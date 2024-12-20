Left Menu

Congress and BJP Clash Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi: Accusations Fly

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP over an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, accusing it of diverting attention from Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks. The Congress alleges the BJP orchestrated a parliament scuffle, leading to the FIR, which they assert distracts from key issues. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar supported this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:36 IST
Congress and BJP Clash Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi: Accusations Fly
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the recent FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh accused the ruling party of orchestrating a distraction from remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the FIR, Ramesh alleged that the BJP strategically staged the protest leading to a parliament scuffle. He argued that Shah's comments on Ambedkar were insulting and demanded an apology, asserting that the FIR targets Ambedkar supporters rather than Gandhi. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar echoed these sentiments, describing the case as fraudulent.

The incident unfolded when opposition and BJP-led NDA members clashed during separate protests, leading to a physical altercation. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the FIR, interpreting it as evidence of the government's desperation. Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed injury from the scuffle, escalating tensions between the political factions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024