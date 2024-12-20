Congress and BJP Clash Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi: Accusations Fly

In a heated political confrontation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the recent FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh accused the ruling party of orchestrating a distraction from remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the FIR, Ramesh alleged that the BJP strategically staged the protest leading to a parliament scuffle. He argued that Shah's comments on Ambedkar were insulting and demanded an apology, asserting that the FIR targets Ambedkar supporters rather than Gandhi. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar echoed these sentiments, describing the case as fraudulent.

The incident unfolded when opposition and BJP-led NDA members clashed during separate protests, leading to a physical altercation. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the FIR, interpreting it as evidence of the government's desperation. Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed injury from the scuffle, escalating tensions between the political factions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)