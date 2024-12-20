Trump-Backed Spending Bill Defeated Amid GOP Discord

In a significant political setback, a spending bill endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump was defeated in the U.S. House of Representatives. This pivotal rejection underscores the deep divisions within the Republican Party, casting uncertainty over Congress's ability to avert a looming government shutdown that threatens to disrupt holiday plans.

The proposed legislation, hastily assembled by Republican leaders, failed to gain traction as 38 Republicans defied party lines, highlighting fiscal responsibility concerns. The defeat, coming just hours after Trump's demands for a resolution, shines a spotlight on intra-party tensions that could complicate governance when the GOP assumes full control next year.

The bill's failure, compounded by opposition from Trump-aligned figures such as Elon Musk, paints a challenging picture for the incoming administration. As Speaker Mike Johnson seeks alternate solutions, the impending shutdown stands to impact millions of federal workers and travel during a bustling holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)