Left Menu

Trump-Backed Spending Bill Defeated Amid GOP Discord

A spending bill supported by Donald Trump failed in the U.S. House, revealing intra-party Republican conflicts. The bill aimed to prevent a government shutdown but was rejected by 38 Republicans. The situation underscores potential future challenges for Trump's fiscal policies as his party manages a divided Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:25 IST
Trump-Backed Spending Bill Defeated Amid GOP Discord

In a significant political setback, a spending bill endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump was defeated in the U.S. House of Representatives. This pivotal rejection underscores the deep divisions within the Republican Party, casting uncertainty over Congress's ability to avert a looming government shutdown that threatens to disrupt holiday plans.

The proposed legislation, hastily assembled by Republican leaders, failed to gain traction as 38 Republicans defied party lines, highlighting fiscal responsibility concerns. The defeat, coming just hours after Trump's demands for a resolution, shines a spotlight on intra-party tensions that could complicate governance when the GOP assumes full control next year.

The bill's failure, compounded by opposition from Trump-aligned figures such as Elon Musk, paints a challenging picture for the incoming administration. As Speaker Mike Johnson seeks alternate solutions, the impending shutdown stands to impact millions of federal workers and travel during a bustling holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024