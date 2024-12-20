Political Turmoil: Thackeray Criticizes Government's Terror Management

Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Union Home Ministry, alleging their failure to manage national security regarding terrorist activities. His remarks came after Fadnavis linked certain organizations participating in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra to urban Naxals.

Reacting to attacks on Congress offices by BJP supporters, Thackeray demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over comments about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The controversy has sparked a major political dispute, with opposition parties confronting Shah for disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy.

Thackeray also condemned regional discrimination against Marathi-speaking families, calling for the cancellation of occupational certificates for builders denying homes to them. He described it as a distressing issue since the state's Mahayuti government took office.

(With inputs from agencies.)