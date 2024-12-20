Left Menu

Bengaluru to Host New US Consulate: A Milestone in Indo-US Relations

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya announced that the city will host a US Consulate from January 2025. The decision, facilitated by US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, meets a long-standing demand and will simplify visa processes for residents. It also reinforces Bengaluru's status as a technology and commerce hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:28 IST
A US Consulate is set to open in Bengaluru in January 2025, marking a significant milestone for the city, Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, revealed on Friday. The announcement was made by US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighting years of dedicated efforts to meet local demands.

Surya has advocated for the consulate since 2019, pinpointing Bengaluru's crucial role in Indo-US relations. The absence of a US Consulate forced many residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa services, he noted.

The establishment will streamline visa applications for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, while enhancing bilateral trade and innovation collaboration, strengthening Bengaluru's prominence in the global technology arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

