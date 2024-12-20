Left Menu

Political Clash in Karnataka: Allegations, Arrests, and Cultural Critiques

Karnataka's political scene is ablaze as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders criticize BJP's CT Ravi for alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Accusations, arrests, and cultural critiques emerge, with calls for strict action and media scrutiny amid claims of misused power against democratic values.

Updated: 20-12-2024 15:18 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramiah (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's political landscape has erupted in controversy, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lambasting the BJP's defense of a party member accused of using offensive language against a fellow minister. Siddaramaiah questioned the actions of CT Ravi, suggesting that his arrest adds credibility to the allegations. He emphasized the gravity of such misconduct, mentioning that Ravi was moved to Khanapura to deter potential protests.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar joined the criticism, labeling Ravi a "serial abuser" and recalling past derogatory remarks against leaders, including words used against Siddaramaiah. Detailing the incident, Shivakumar accused Ravi of disrespecting Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar multiple times, sparking calls for thorough investigation and press accountability.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the incident, highlighting it as a threat to democracy while demanding disciplinary measures against those involved in subsequent violence. Meanwhile, BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai critiqued the Congress government for allegedly misusing law enforcement, questioning the immediacy and nature of Ravi's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

