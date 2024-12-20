Political Ruckus Halts Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh assembly descended into chaos on Friday, resulting in an indefinite adjournment. The uproar stemmed from a confrontation between BJP and Congress lawmakers over allegations that NDA MPs in Parliament insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar.

This disruption saw the assembly conclude the Winter Session's business without performing the traditional national anthem, an unprecedented move in the legislative body's history.

Accusations and rebuttals flew across party lines, with Congress protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged misconduct. As partisan tensions flared, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called the abrupt end.

(With inputs from agencies.)