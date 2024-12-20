Political Ruckus Halts Madhya Pradesh Assembly
The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die amid chaos sparked by clashes between BJP and Congress members over alleged insults to Dr. B R Ambedkar. The session ended without the customary national anthem, sparking controversy between the parties and criticism over adherence to constitutional norms.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh assembly descended into chaos on Friday, resulting in an indefinite adjournment. The uproar stemmed from a confrontation between BJP and Congress lawmakers over allegations that NDA MPs in Parliament insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar.
This disruption saw the assembly conclude the Winter Session's business without performing the traditional national anthem, an unprecedented move in the legislative body's history.
Accusations and rebuttals flew across party lines, with Congress protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged misconduct. As partisan tensions flared, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called the abrupt end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP's Snub of Shinde as Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra CM
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm