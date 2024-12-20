Left Menu

Political Ruckus Halts Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die amid chaos sparked by clashes between BJP and Congress members over alleged insults to Dr. B R Ambedkar. The session ended without the customary national anthem, sparking controversy between the parties and criticism over adherence to constitutional norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh assembly descended into chaos on Friday, resulting in an indefinite adjournment. The uproar stemmed from a confrontation between BJP and Congress lawmakers over allegations that NDA MPs in Parliament insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar.

This disruption saw the assembly conclude the Winter Session's business without performing the traditional national anthem, an unprecedented move in the legislative body's history.

Accusations and rebuttals flew across party lines, with Congress protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP condemning Rahul Gandhi's alleged misconduct. As partisan tensions flared, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar called the abrupt end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

