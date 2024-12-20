Left Menu

TMC MPs Demand Apology from Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Trinamool Congress MPs protested against Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar, calling for an apology. TMC members, including Kalyan Banerjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, criticized the remarks as disrespectful. Amid the Parliament scuffle, both Congress and BJP traded accusations over insults to Ambedkar and alleged misconduct.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest over the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory remarks about Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the revered architect of India's Constitution. The protestors stood united in front of Ambedkar's statue, chanting in his honor as they voiced their dissent.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee voiced his party's firm opposition to Shah's language, which he described as an insult to Ambedkar. Banerjee emphasized that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also disapproved of Shah's comments, stating, "Shah should be aware of his high position within the cabinet and choose his words wisely." Banerjee further noted that despite the adjournment of the house, Shah missed a chance to apologize.

Adding to the turmoil, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay condemned the unprecedented events in Parliament that left two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, injured. As Congress and BJP accused each other of denigrating Ambedkar, Bandyopadhyay maintained that TMC opted to distance itself and paid tribute to Ambedkar. He too demanded a swift apology from Shah. The aftermath included a police FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following accusations of a deliberate ruckus during a tumultuous session. Meanwhile, BJP member Thakur criticized Gandhi's conduct as arrogant and provocative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

