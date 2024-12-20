BJP to Elect New National President in January 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a major organizational change, with the election of a new National President expected in January 2025, according to insider sources. The process begins with the election of mandal presidents by the end of December 2024, leading up to the selection of state party presidents by mid-January.

JP Nadda, who took over as BJP President in 2019, will see his term potentially conclude as the party undertakes this new leadership transition. Nadda has navigated the BJP through the 2024 Lok Sabha and several state assembly elections. Additionally, he contributes as Union Health Minister and serves as a Rajya Sabha Member from Gujarat.

As the BJP finalizes preparations for these elections, the focus remains on a structured procedure starting from local committees escalating to the national level. The election cycle, spanning around two months, is methodically planned to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. The precedent of two consecutive terms, as set by a 2012 party amendment, remains significant as BJP strategists map out the party's future leadership landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)