Political Drama in Parliament: Congress vs. BJP Over Shah's Remarks

On Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the BJP orchestrated a 'premeditated drama' outside Parliament's Makar Dwar to shift focus from Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments on B.R. Ambedkar.

Ramesh described the BJP's actions as part of a broader strategy of political vendetta, diversion, and defamation, specifically targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR was filed. Despite the Winter Session's conclusion, Congress vows to continue protesting.

The controversy has sparked tension in the Parliament, with confrontations between opposition and ruling party MPs, highlighting deepening political fissures over the handling of Shah's remarks and the 'Modani scam' issue.

