Political Drama Unfolds as FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Sparks Protests

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accuses BJP of orchestrating a distraction by filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Opposition parties are angered by Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, leading to nationwide protests and demands for an apology. The issue exposes underlying tensions ahead of the Budget session.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a striking accusation, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday labeled the FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a calculated drama by the BJP to divert attention from pressing national issues.

Opposition parties, fueled by anger over Home Minister Amit Shah's derogatory remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar, intensified their protest with calls for the Prime Minister to dismiss Shah from the Cabinet and demand an apology. Ramesh contended that these events are part of a broader strategy to shift focus away from concerns such as the Adani issue.

Ramesh further argued that the action against Gandhi is an indictment of Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology and social justice, describing the FIR as politically motivated. Tensions flared further with the winter session's productivity coming under scrutiny, with Congress asserting that the BJP's stance on Ambedkar has been sharply revealed. The controversy continues to simmer as opposition parties prepare for an extended working committee meeting and the upcoming Budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

