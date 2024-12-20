Left Menu

Political Uproar: Congress Demands Apology from Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Comments

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have denounced Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar, demanding an apology. The situation escalated with protests led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, which resulted in a scuffle between MPs and injuries to two BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:53 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar on Friday, demanding a public apology. Khera asserted that Shah's statements, made in the public domain, are undeniable and have insulted the revered figure of Ambedkar.

Supporting the demand for an apology, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Shah's comments, stating that such insults to Ambedkar would not be tolerated in India. She accused the BJP-led government of being apprehensive of discussing critical issues like the Adani matter, highlighting a fearful mindset within the administration.

The controversy led to heightened tensions in Parliament, where Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance staged a protest, seeking an apology from Shah. The situation escalated into a scuffle, injuring two BJP MPs, with one alleging he was pushed by Gandhi, resulting in a fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

