Court Grants Bail to BJP's C T Ravi on Controversial Charges

The Karnataka High Court has provided a major reprieve to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was detained following accusations of using derogatory remarks towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Justice M G Uma stated that while an interim order for his release has been granted, Ravi is expected to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and present himself for questioning as required.

The incident unfolded in the Legislative Council, leading to Ravi's arrest based on Hebbalkar's complaint. Charges filed under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty have spurred a judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)