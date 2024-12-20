Court Grants Bail to BJP's C T Ravi on Controversial Charges
C T Ravi, a BJP MLC, was arrested for using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The Karnataka High Court has released him on interim bail, requesting his cooperation in the investigation. The charges include sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has provided a major reprieve to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was detained following accusations of using derogatory remarks towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Justice M G Uma stated that while an interim order for his release has been granted, Ravi is expected to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and present himself for questioning as required.
The incident unfolded in the Legislative Council, leading to Ravi's arrest based on Hebbalkar's complaint. Charges filed under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty have spurred a judicial review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
