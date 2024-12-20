Parliament's Tumultuous Session: Political Rancor and Landmark Bills Amidst Alleged Insults

The Parliament session concluded in an atmosphere of heightened political animosity, following robust debates on the nation's constitutional journey and the introduction of landmark bills on simultaneous elections. Discussions nosedived amidst controversy over alleged insults directed at B R Ambedkar, intensifying the rift between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties.

In the Lok Sabha, the session ended abruptly with Speaker Om Birla adjourning the House almost immediately. This decision came amidst a cloud of mutual bitterness and unresolved tensions, which originated from a heated exchange the previous day. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha functioned slightly more smoothly, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar concluding the session with valedictory remarks before adjourning sine die.

The session's legislative accomplishments included the introduction of significant bills, yet productivity was disappointingly low, with the Lok Sabha operating at just 58% efficiency. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attributed the disruption to opposition protests, particularly blaming the Congress, amidst calls for reflection on preserving parliamentary discourse sanctity.

