Tensions Surge in Guwahati as Congress Accused of Agitation Tactics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of attempting to disrupt law and order in Guwahati with various agitations. He claimed competition among Congress leaders is causing instability, with fears of potential violence during protests. Sarma, a former Congressman, criticized these actions and urged political discourse to happen through elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:51 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled accusations against the Congress, claiming the party is attempting to create a law and order disruption in Guwahati through a series of agitations. His allegations were made during an interaction with reporters at a programme in Nagaon.

Sarma stated that the people of Guwahati were being held ''hostage'' due to competition among Congress leaders vying to assert dominance. He suggested that these agitations could potentially lead to violent incidents in the city.

Referring to the unrest, including the death of Congress leader Mridul Islam, Sarma criticized the party's methods, urging political matters to be resolved through ballots rather than protest. He reiterated that his government will prevent any disturbance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

