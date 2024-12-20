Karnataka High Court Grants Bail to BJP's C T Ravi

In a significant development, BJP MLC C T Ravi has been granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court after his arrest on charges of using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The arrest followed a heated exchange in the Legislative Council when the session was briefly adjourned. Based on Hebbalkar's complaint, a case was registered against Ravi under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

Justice M G Uma of the Karnataka High Court ordered Ravi's release, with conditions to cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning, marking a key moment in the ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)