Karnataka High Court Grants Bail to BJP's C T Ravi

C T Ravi, a BJP MLC, has been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a legislative session in Karnataka. The court instructed Ravi to cooperate with ongoing investigations while charges were filed under sexual harassment laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, BJP MLC C T Ravi has been granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court after his arrest on charges of using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The arrest followed a heated exchange in the Legislative Council when the session was briefly adjourned. Based on Hebbalkar's complaint, a case was registered against Ravi under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.

Justice M G Uma of the Karnataka High Court ordered Ravi's release, with conditions to cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning, marking a key moment in the ongoing political tensions.

