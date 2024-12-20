Karnataka High Court Grants Bail to BJP's C T Ravi
C T Ravi, a BJP MLC, has been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a legislative session in Karnataka. The court instructed Ravi to cooperate with ongoing investigations while charges were filed under sexual harassment laws.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, BJP MLC C T Ravi has been granted interim bail by the Karnataka High Court after his arrest on charges of using a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
The arrest followed a heated exchange in the Legislative Council when the session was briefly adjourned. Based on Hebbalkar's complaint, a case was registered against Ravi under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.
Justice M G Uma of the Karnataka High Court ordered Ravi's release, with conditions to cooperate with the investigation and be available for questioning, marking a key moment in the ongoing political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader Sengar
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical Grounds
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Medical Treatment
Court Extends Interim Bail Amid Tragic UPSC Incident Investigation
Interim Bail for Elgar Parishad Accused: Sagar Gorkhe Allowed to Sit Law Exam