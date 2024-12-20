Protests Erupt Over Accusations Against Rahul Gandhi and Uday Bhanu Chib

Delhi Youth Congress organized a robust protest on Friday following FIRs filed against Rahul Gandhi and the detention of Indian Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib, in Assam. The demonstrators also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for remarks made about Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav declared that thousands of Congress supporters, along with local citizens, protested in 14 districts, denouncing Shah's comments as an affront to Ambedkar's legacy and demanding an apology and his resignation. Demonstrations took place outside the Youth Congress office, heavily barricaded by Delhi Police.

Akshay Lakra, president of Delhi Youth Congress, led the protestors in burning Shah's effigy and vocalizing dissent against the Central government. The unrest was further amplified by Gandhi's recent physical altercation in Parliament and the BJP's alleged disparagement of Ambedkar, both of which have exacerbated tensions.

