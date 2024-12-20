BJP Engages Delhiites: A Manifesto Built on Public Feedback
The BJP has collected over 100,000 suggestions from Delhi residents for its upcoming Assembly poll manifesto. Concerns include pollution, roads, water, and electricity. Criticism of the AAP government's schemes was noted, along with new promises from the BJP. An extensive manifesto will be released before the polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully engaged with over one lakh Delhi residents, gathering a diverse array of suggestions ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. Issues like pollution, the condition of roads, and utility services such as water and electricity topped the list of public concerns, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced during a press conference.
As the head of the party's poll manifesto committee, Bidhuri highlighted public discontent with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's free bus rides for women, labeling it as a 'deception.' Despite this, the BJP promises to maintain and enhance free services, ensuring genuine benefits for the public.
The party plans to counter AAP's freebies with its schemes, including monetary aid for women and free healthcare for seniors at various hospitals. Over 40,000 suggestions were received via social media, complemented by input from 'Sankalp Patra' vans, community meetings, and diverse societal groups, providing a comprehensive base for BJP's detailed plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
