Congress Demands Apology for Alleged Insult to Ambedkar

The Congress is calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an apology over Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha session. The opposition insists that Modi's support for Shah, instead of removal, is unacceptable.

Tensions simmer in the political arena, especially after a scuffle in Parliament, prompting Congress to demand the release of CCTV footage to reveal what transpired. Congress leaders argue that BJP is attempting to deflect attention from Shah's alleged comments.

Congress members, including Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi, emphasize their demand for Shah's resignation, accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic proceedings and threatening opposition members in Parliament. They highlight the incident as an example of BJP's continued disregard for opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)