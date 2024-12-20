BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi for Parliament Scuffle

Left Menu

Odisha BJP supporters protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of causing injuries to MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a scuffle in Parliament. They submitted a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das, demanding action. Concurrently, Congress leader Srikant Jena sought an apology from Amit Shah for remarks on Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha BJP supporters gathered near Raj Bhavan on Friday to stage a protest, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of responsibility for the injury of MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a scuffle on the Parliament premises.

Led by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, the protest saw youth wing leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das, who addressed it to the President of India, demanding action against Gandhi for allegedly engaging in hooliganism.

As the protestors condemned the incident, describing it as a blemish on Indian democracy, senior Congress leader Srikant Jena simultaneously demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he termed disrespectful remarks about Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

