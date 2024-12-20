India and China Set Path Towards Peaceful Border Resolution

India and China are making strides in diplomatic relations after discussions led by NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The high-level talks under the SR dialogue mechanism came after a five-year hiatus, aiming to resolve remaining border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

A comprehensive dialogue has paved the way for peaceful border settlement efforts, with both sides committing to a fair framework for boundary settlement based on previous agreements. Positive discussions highlighted cross-border cooperation, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and data-sharing on trans-border rivers.

The successful disengagement process in Demchok and Depsang signals a step forward in resuming broader trade links and military patrolling activities, emphasizing that peaceful border management is crucial for the normalization of bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)