India and China Set Path Towards Peaceful Border Resolution

India and China are moving forward with diplomatic efforts to resolve border tensions after high-level talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. The discussions focused on enhancing cross-border cooperation, managing the border peacefully, and exploring a framework for boundary settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and China are making strides in diplomatic relations after discussions led by NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The high-level talks under the SR dialogue mechanism came after a five-year hiatus, aiming to resolve remaining border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

A comprehensive dialogue has paved the way for peaceful border settlement efforts, with both sides committing to a fair framework for boundary settlement based on previous agreements. Positive discussions highlighted cross-border cooperation, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and data-sharing on trans-border rivers.

The successful disengagement process in Demchok and Depsang signals a step forward in resuming broader trade links and military patrolling activities, emphasizing that peaceful border management is crucial for the normalization of bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

