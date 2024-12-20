Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Jagmeet Singh's Bold Move

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, plans to support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. If all opposition parties unite, Trudeau may lose power and face a new election. The motion will be presented after the House of Commons resumes on January 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:39 IST
In a surprising political development, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, announced his intention to back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This move could potentially destabilize Trudeau's government.

If all opposition parties collaborate on the no-confidence vote, it could lead to the government's collapse and trigger elections. Singh's announcement was made in an open letter, indicating a significant shift in parliamentary dynamics.

Currently, the House of Commons is on winter break, delaying any formal motion until after lawmakers reconvene on January 27. This gives all parties time to mobilize and strategize their next steps in this unfolding political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

