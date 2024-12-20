Political Turmoil: Jagmeet Singh's Bold Move

In a surprising political development, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, announced his intention to back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This move could potentially destabilize Trudeau's government.

If all opposition parties collaborate on the no-confidence vote, it could lead to the government's collapse and trigger elections. Singh's announcement was made in an open letter, indicating a significant shift in parliamentary dynamics.

Currently, the House of Commons is on winter break, delaying any formal motion until after lawmakers reconvene on January 27. This gives all parties time to mobilize and strategize their next steps in this unfolding political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)