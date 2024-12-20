AAP Urges Action on Farmer Leader's Fast

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party appealed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging intervention in farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death issue. They requested the Centre initiate talks with the protesting farmers to address their legitimate demands.

Aman Arora, the Punjab unit president of AAP, emphasized the importance of fulfilling the farmers' demands without delay, describing farmers as the nation's backbone. He highlighted concerns over repeated neglect of their demands by the Central government, urging for immediate action to safeguard Dallewal's health.

Protests by AAP, including those outside Parliament, reflected deep concern over the farmers' issues and Dallewal's deteriorating health. The party also demanded the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his controversial remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which has caused widespread outrage in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)