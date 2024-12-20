Maharashtra's Political Clash Over Bharat Jodo Yatra and 'Urban Naxalism': Patole vs Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole launched a scathing criticism against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, challenging allegations that several organizations involved in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra were destabilizing the state and nurturing 'Urban Naxalism.'

Patole asserted that Congress has never engaged in anti-social activities, citing the sacrifices of former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi for the nation and the Constitution. He highlighted the supportive turnout for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which aimed at national unification.

In a formal communication, Patole called for openness, requesting a detailed list of 'Urban Naxal' groups Fadnavis mentioned. He defended Maharashtra's progressive social organizations, emphasizing their longstanding contributions to social welfare and democratic strengthening. Accusing the CM of wrongly labeling these organizations as Naxalite, Patole maintained Congress' clean record of non-involvement in anti-social actions.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis reinforced his stance in the Maharashtra Assembly, addressing public concerns about the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024,' intended to dismantle urban Naxalite networks. He stressed the pervasive threat of Naxalism and criticized organizations that aid arrested Naxalites.

Fadnavis announced plans for a performance audit of ministers to ensure accountability. Following a delayed cabinet expansion, 39 ministers were sworn in, with notable political figures attending the ceremony amid BJP's sweeping election victory.

