Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi FIR Spurs Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation

In a dramatic political turn, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out against a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Thackeray labeled it a 'diversionary tactic' and called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting Dr. BR Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray asserted that neither Rahul Gandhi nor his supporters were intimidated by the legal actions.

This development emerged on Thursday when the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Congress's Rahul Gandhi linked to a scuffle in Parliament. The complaint, filed by BJP representatives including Anurag Thakur, invoked several legal sections except for an 'attempt to murder' charge, which was subsequently dropped. Thakur criticized Gandhi's actions in Parliament, describing them as habitual law violations by the Congress Party.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh dismissed the FIR as a politically motivated drama, aimed at diverting attention away from real issues. He condemned Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar and demanded his removal from the Union Cabinet. The incident sparked nationwide protests, highlighting the ongoing political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)