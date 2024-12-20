Controversy Erupts Over CT Ravi's Arrest: Allegations and Legal Challenges

In a brewing political storm, the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi has been challenged by his advocate, Sidharth Suman, citing non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines regarding lawful arrest procedures. Suman emphasized that the arrest followed allegations of derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, yet lacked adherence to required legal protocols.

Advocate Suman criticized the immediate arrest, arguing that for offenses warranting less severe penalties, such urgency was unwarranted. While injury claims arose during discussions, the advocate noted these lacked justification. The Karnataka High Court granted interim relief, calling for Ravi's release with the condition of cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Ravi's arrest has reignited political tensions, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress-led state government of dictatorial actions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rebuked the BJP's defense, questioning Ravi's alleged derogatory conduct towards women leaders. The political discourse continued, with both parties entrenched in opposing narratives regarding the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)