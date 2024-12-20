Smugglers Anticipate Boom with Trump's Policies

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Smugglers in Central America are gearing up for increased demand as Donald Trump is set to reintroduce tough immigration policies. Known locally as 'coyotes,' these human traffickers anticipate higher profits from migrants fearing stringent border controls under Trump's leadership.

Cartels, dominating key routes, extort both migrants and smugglers, intensifying the perils. Asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean face heightened dangers amid brutal turf battles near the Mexico-Guatemala border, exacerbating their precarious situations.

The illicit network of tourist buses, tractor-trailers, and other transport means, managed by organized crime, reflect a growing dependency on smugglers. Migrants, left with dwindling options, may become further entangled in this dangerous web, highlighting the resilience of the human trafficking industry.

