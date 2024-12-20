Smugglers Anticipate Boom with Trump's Policies
Human smugglers in Central America are preparing for a surge in business with the anticipated return of Donald Trump, who has promised stricter immigration policies. Smugglers exploit fears among migrants about increased border security and other dangers, while cartel violence and extortion compound the risks for those seeking a better life.
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Smugglers in Central America are gearing up for increased demand as Donald Trump is set to reintroduce tough immigration policies. Known locally as 'coyotes,' these human traffickers anticipate higher profits from migrants fearing stringent border controls under Trump's leadership.
Cartels, dominating key routes, extort both migrants and smugglers, intensifying the perils. Asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean face heightened dangers amid brutal turf battles near the Mexico-Guatemala border, exacerbating their precarious situations.
The illicit network of tourist buses, tractor-trailers, and other transport means, managed by organized crime, reflect a growing dependency on smugglers. Migrants, left with dwindling options, may become further entangled in this dangerous web, highlighting the resilience of the human trafficking industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- smugglers
- Trump
- immigration
- cartels
- border
- violence
- migrants
- asylum
- Central America
- coyotes
ALSO READ
Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Calls for UN Action Amid Rising Violence in Bangladesh
Will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to PTI.
Pat Cummins and Australia's Quest for the Elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed