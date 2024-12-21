Unrest in Venezuela: Release of Protesters Continues Amid Election Dispute
Venezuelan authorities have released 533 prisoners out of over 2,000 detained during election protests. Attorney General Tarek Saab announced the impending release of 200 more. The opposition contests the election outcome, claiming their candidate won, despite official results declaring President Nicolas Maduro's victory.
In a move reflecting ongoing unrest in Venezuela, Attorney General Tarek Saab announced that 200 more individuals arrested during election protests are set to be released. This adds to the 533 already freed from a total of more than 2,000 detainees.
The protests erupted following an election where President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of a third term. However, the opposition has disputed this result, providing alternative tallies indicating a win for their candidate.
Rights groups involved in monitoring the situation have faced challenges in verifying all prisoner releases, with reports confirming at least three protester deaths while in custody.
