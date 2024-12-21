Left Menu

Elon Musk's Influence Shapes U.S. Investment Rules Amid Chinese Connections Controversy

Representative Rosa DeLauro accused Republicans of protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by removing provisions that restrict U.S. investments in China. She criticized Musk's growing ties with China and Tesla's vast operations there, alleging that Musk influenced legislative decisions to benefit his business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 04:25 IST
Elon Musk

In a politically charged statement, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, Representative Rosa DeLauro, accused congressional Republicans of safeguarding Elon Musk's Chinese investments by removing regulatory provisions.

DeLauro called out Musk, the CEO of Tesla, for potentially disrupting the government's funding process to benefit his business interests in China. Tesla has significant operations in China, which DeLauro suggested raises concerns about Musk's influence on U.S. policy.

Despite criticism, Musk's influence, highlighted by his public opposition to restrictive funding deals, continues to shape investment regulations involving Chinese sectors with potential implications for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

