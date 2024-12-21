In a politically charged statement, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, Representative Rosa DeLauro, accused congressional Republicans of safeguarding Elon Musk's Chinese investments by removing regulatory provisions.

DeLauro called out Musk, the CEO of Tesla, for potentially disrupting the government's funding process to benefit his business interests in China. Tesla has significant operations in China, which DeLauro suggested raises concerns about Musk's influence on U.S. policy.

Despite criticism, Musk's influence, highlighted by his public opposition to restrictive funding deals, continues to shape investment regulations involving Chinese sectors with potential implications for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)