Strengthening Ties: Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian leader in 43 years. The visit underscores the long-standing relationship between India and this Persian Gulf nation, with a focus on peace, security, and regional stability.

During his visit, Modi aims to bolster ties by engaging in discussions on defense cooperation and a bilateral investment treaty. As one of India's top trading partners, Kuwait plays a key role in India's energy supply, delivering 3% of India's crude oil imports.

The visit is also expected to celebrate Indian cultural influence and strengthen communal ties, highlighted by Modi's interactions with the Indian diaspora and his presence at the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)