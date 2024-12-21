Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait marks the first by an Indian leader in 43 years. The trip seeks to reinforce bilateral ties focusing on shared goals in trade, energy, and regional stability. Discussions will include defense cooperation and shoring up trade relations with the Gulf nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian leader in 43 years. The visit underscores the long-standing relationship between India and this Persian Gulf nation, with a focus on peace, security, and regional stability.

During his visit, Modi aims to bolster ties by engaging in discussions on defense cooperation and a bilateral investment treaty. As one of India's top trading partners, Kuwait plays a key role in India's energy supply, delivering 3% of India's crude oil imports.

The visit is also expected to celebrate Indian cultural influence and strengthen communal ties, highlighted by Modi's interactions with the Indian diaspora and his presence at the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

