Singh's Motion Signals Possible End of Trudeau's Leadership

The future of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership has come under increasing scrutiny as New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, a crucial ally, announced a motion to topple the minority Liberal government. Singh, who has supported Trudeau's tenure, made the announcement through an open letter on social media, declaring a loss of confidence in Trudeau's government for next year.

This decision, if backed by other opposition parties, could trigger an early election. Singh, the last opposition leader to join forces against Trudeau, expressed the Liberals' inability to merit "another chance," urging Canadians to vote for a government truly representing their interests.

The move follows a tumultuous period for Trudeau, marred by the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and internal pressure from at least 21 Liberal MPs who demand his resignation. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has amplified this pressure, urging for an immediate election and criticizing Singh's past support for the coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)