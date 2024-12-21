Left Menu

Mayawati, BSP chief, demands Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologize for remarks made about B R Ambedkar—an iconic figure in India's fight for social justice. Angered by Shah's words, the BSP plans nationwide protests on December 24, demanding retraction and repentance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:05 IST
BSP's Nationwide Protest Call: Demand for Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remark
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments regarding B R Ambedkar, demanding an apology. Shah's remarks have incited anger among various societal groups in India.

If an apology isn't forthcoming, Mayawati announced that the BSP would mobilize nationwide protests on December 24 to voice their discontent and reinforce their demands. The protests aim for a peaceful demonstration at district headquarters nationwide.

Amit Shah, during a debate, likened frequent mentions of Ambedkar to a 'fashion', a comment that stirred controversy and protests in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to their adjournment. Shah later accused Congress of distorting his words at a press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

