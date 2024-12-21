Kazakhstan's Leadership Shuffle: Economy Minister Replaced

In a significant shift within Kazakhstan's government, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has enacted a leadership change by replacing the deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Nurlan Baybazarov, who had assumed office in February, has been succeeded by Serik Zhumangarin. Zhumangarin previously held the roles of deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.

The presidential decree announcing this change did not specify any reasons for Baybazarov's replacement.

