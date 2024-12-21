Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Leadership Shuffle: Economy Minister Replaced

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Serik Zhumangarin as the new economy minister, replacing Nurlan Baybazarov. The change was made by presidential decree, and no specific reasons were provided for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:01 IST
Kazakhstan's Leadership Shuffle: Economy Minister Replaced
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

In a significant shift within Kazakhstan's government, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has enacted a leadership change by replacing the deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Nurlan Baybazarov, who had assumed office in February, has been succeeded by Serik Zhumangarin. Zhumangarin previously held the roles of deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.

The presidential decree announcing this change did not specify any reasons for Baybazarov's replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024