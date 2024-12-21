Left Menu

Pakistan's Military Courts Hand Down Sentences After Riots

Pakistan's military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms for attacking military installations during riots following Imran Khan's arrest. These sentences range from two to 10 years. The Army emphasized the need to curb political terrorism and ensure the dispensation of justice by punishing those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:04 IST
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, Pakistan's military courts have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years. The sentences were handed down in response to attacks on military installations during riots erupting after the May 2023 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Army announced these developments last Saturday.

On May 9, 2023, supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party allegedly launched assaults on various military sites, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, reacting to their leader's detention in a corruption probe. The widespread unrest led to hundreds of arrests, with 103 suspects being handed over to military authorities for trial.

The Army described the violence as an unacceptable political terrorism attempt. The Field General Court Martial's sentences, still under review for more accused, reflect an 'important milestone' in justice dispensation. The Army emphasized the need to address the roots of hate-driven politics and gave convicts the right to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

