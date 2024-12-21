Left Menu

Former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Sukhbir Singh Dalal, a former AAP MLA, joined the BJP as assembly elections approach in Delhi. Criticizing AAP for unfulfilled promises, Dalal praised BJP's efforts in rural areas. His move was supported by prominent BJP leaders, reflecting shifting political loyalties.

Updated: 21-12-2024 15:32 IST
Former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
In a significant political shift, former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal has joined the BJP as assembly polls near in Delhi. The announcement was made at the BJP's Delhi office in the presence of city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and Ashish Sood.

Dalal, who previously spearheaded the sports university project as an MLA, accused the AAP government of deviating from its anti-corruption promises and failing to make tangible progress. He praised the BJP's initiatives, particularly in rural Delhi areas, as a key reason for his switch.

The event was attended by several prominent BJP figures, including Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and former MLA Nitin Tyagi. The move reflects a growing sense of disillusionment among former AAP supporters, as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

