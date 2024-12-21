Political Turmoil: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks BJP Controversy
Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar criticized the BJP for diverting attention from the real issue—CT Ravi's derogatory remarks against a woman minister—by alleging police misconduct post-arrest. While Ravi claimed human rights violations, Shivakumar emphasized the significance of conscience and accountability within political parties.
In a developing political controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has accused the BJP of sidestepping the main issue concerning CT Ravi's derogatory comments against a woman minister, by focusing on alleged police mistreatment post-arrest.
D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the need for conscience and accountability within political parties, pointing out that despite CT Ravi's arrest for offensive remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, BJP leaders continue to support him.
CT Ravi, who has been released after a High Court ruling citing procedural missteps in his arrest, claims his human rights were violated during police custody, intensifying the political discourse in Karnataka.
