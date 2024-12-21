Political Turmoil: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks BJP Controversy

In a developing political controversy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has accused the BJP of sidestepping the main issue concerning CT Ravi's derogatory comments against a woman minister, by focusing on alleged police mistreatment post-arrest.

D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the need for conscience and accountability within political parties, pointing out that despite CT Ravi's arrest for offensive remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, BJP leaders continue to support him.

CT Ravi, who has been released after a High Court ruling citing procedural missteps in his arrest, claims his human rights were violated during police custody, intensifying the political discourse in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)