Farewell to a Leader: Om Prakash Chautala's Legacy

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala was cremated with state honours in Sirsa. The five-time chief minister passed away at 89. Leaders across parties attended the funeral, highlighting his dedication to rural development. A three-day state mourning was declared, with political figures paying their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sirsa | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:52 IST
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was cremated with full state honours on Saturday in Teja Khera village, Sirsa district. The respected leader, who led the state as chief minister five times, passed away at the age of 89 in Gurugram on Friday.

A host of political dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, attended the last rites. The event saw representatives from various political factions coming together to pay tribute to Chautala's legacy.

The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning to honour Om Prakash Chautala. His contributions to rural and agricultural development were fondly remembered during the funeral as political leaders laid floral wreaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

