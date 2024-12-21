Left Menu

Rijiju Blames Gandhi for Parliament Disruption, Calls for Democratic Conduct

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for causing disruptions in Parliament. He urged the opposition to adhere to democratic principles and blamed Gandhi for instructing Congress leaders to create chaos. Rijiju emphasized the need for cooperation in running the House and expressed doubts about Gandhi's willingness to change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:48 IST
Rijiju Blames Gandhi for Parliament Disruption, Calls for Democratic Conduct
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has directed sharp criticism towards Congress and its Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attributing the recent chaotic disruptions in Parliament to the opposition's conduct. According to Rijiju, the turmoil during the winter session was orchestrated under Gandhi's instructions, urging opposition leaders to act disruptively.

In a pointed interview with ANI, Rijiju highlighted that the core issue stemmed from Congress, alleging that the party, described as 'family-run', imposed non-democratic values on national proceedings. Urging Congress to embrace democratic principles, Rijiju expressed concern over Gandhi's perceived lack of responsibility, suggesting that conscientious members of Congress should influence him positively.

Rijiju underscored the government's readiness for discussions and the necessity for a collective effort to ensure smooth parliamentary operations. He rebuked Congress for interrupting scheduled proceedings over external legal issues concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, claiming their actions degraded the legacy of BR Ambedkar and injured MPs. Rijiju further mentioned an FIR filed against Gandhi by Delhi Police related to a parliamentary scuffle, criticizing it as a distraction from pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024