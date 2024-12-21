Rijiju Blames Gandhi for Parliament Disruption, Calls for Democratic Conduct

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has directed sharp criticism towards Congress and its Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attributing the recent chaotic disruptions in Parliament to the opposition's conduct. According to Rijiju, the turmoil during the winter session was orchestrated under Gandhi's instructions, urging opposition leaders to act disruptively.

In a pointed interview with ANI, Rijiju highlighted that the core issue stemmed from Congress, alleging that the party, described as 'family-run', imposed non-democratic values on national proceedings. Urging Congress to embrace democratic principles, Rijiju expressed concern over Gandhi's perceived lack of responsibility, suggesting that conscientious members of Congress should influence him positively.

Rijiju underscored the government's readiness for discussions and the necessity for a collective effort to ensure smooth parliamentary operations. He rebuked Congress for interrupting scheduled proceedings over external legal issues concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, claiming their actions degraded the legacy of BR Ambedkar and injured MPs. Rijiju further mentioned an FIR filed against Gandhi by Delhi Police related to a parliamentary scuffle, criticizing it as a distraction from pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)